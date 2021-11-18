According to the CDC, the United States has witnessed its most deadly year in drug overdose deaths, with over 100,000 deaths attributed to drugs between May 2020 and April 2021.

President Joe Biden issued a statement regarding this grim finding, saying, we as Americans “cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country.”

“We are strengthening prevention, promoting harm reduction, expanding treatment, and supporting people in recovery, as well as reducing the supply of harmful substances in our communities,” Biden added. “And we won’t let up. To all those families who have mourned a loved one and to all those people who are facing addiction or are in recovery: you are in our hearts, and you are not alone. Together, we will turn the tide on this epidemic.”

Advertisement