Vanessa Bryant on Staples Center Name Change: ‘Forever Known as ‘The House That Kobe Built’

Vanessa Bryant on Staples Center Name Change: ‘Forever Known as ‘The House That Kobe Built’

On Tuesday night, it was announced that the Staples Center, home of the Lakers and the Clippers, would undergo a name change. Beginning on December 25th, the Staples Center would be known as the Crytpo.com Arena.

Following the announcement, Vanessa Bryant commented on the name change on Instagram, saying that it will always be known as the home that Kobe built.

“Forever known as the house that Kobe built” Bryant captioned her Instagram post of the Staples Center.

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant on the Staples Center name change 💜 pic.twitter.com/m0HoheBXHv — Overtime (@overtime) November 17, 2021

The name change comes after the largest naming rights deal ever. Crypto.com, the largest cryptocurrency trading website, paid $700 million to have the name officially changed.

Paul George even commented on the name change, saying that “It’ll definitely be weird. It’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else…Good thing we won’t be here too long.”

Paul George on Staples Center being renamed Crypto .com Arena:



"It'll definitely be weird. It's the same location but it's kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else…Good thing we won't be here too long."pic.twitter.com/r2JPCtWDF2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 17, 2021

Since the arena’s opening in 1999, the Staples Center has become more than just an arena in Los Angeles. News of the name change came out of the blue and Angelinos were not happy about the name change. Despite the name change, many have said they will still call it the Staples Center.

Its Mama named him Staples Center so I'm going to call it Staples Center https://t.co/33jcuC0gUJ pic.twitter.com/fCD1YHFyKX — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) November 17, 2021

Retweet if you’re still calling it Staples Center FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/qYP6ORPSa6 — Randolf (@LakeShow95) November 17, 2021