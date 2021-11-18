Wale‘s Folarin II is one of the best Hip-Hop releases of the year. After dazzling fans with the wordplay and messages on his new album, Wale is ready for a tour.

The DMV native hit Twitter and revealed the dates for the Under A Blue Moon Tour, which will start in Nashville, TN in January and wrap in Memphis, TN in March. In between, Wale will visit Atlanta, New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Oakland, Los Angeles, and more.

The Folarin II album is a blend of the constellation of braggadocious bars, soul-baring romantic confessionals, and moving social commentary, instantly making a mark in the album of the year category.

Advertisement

The new album features J. Cole, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, and more. The album is led by “Poke It Out” a flip of Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing.”

Last November, Wale shared the bittersweet “Flawed” with Gunna. And in 2019, his sixth studio album Wow… That’s Crazy spawned the #1 single “On Chill” featuring Jeremih, which received a 2020 BET Award nomination for “Best Collaboration.”