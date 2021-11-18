With the potential of a real match up between one of the greatest of all time and YouTuber turned millennial boxing champ Logan Paul, there has been a little tension in the air, with Paul being a bit condescending in his comments to the media.

Logan commented on the possibility of a fight between him and Mike Tyson, to which he responded he didn’t want to be looked at in a malicious way for beating up an “old man”, a similar sentiment faced by Leon Spinks after defeating an aged Muhammad Ali in 1978.

In response to Logan comment, Tyson recently took to social media to post video of himself back in training for the potential 2022 showdown with the YouTube sensation.

