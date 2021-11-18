More details that led to the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph continue to surface, as a new video shot by a gas station patron shows Dolph, whose real name is Adolf Thornton Jr., during the last moments of his life before going into the cookie store, where he was shot and killed.

As Dolph was pumping gas into his 2021 Corvette Stingray, an anonymous admirer of the rapper’s camouflage-colored Vette shot a phone video of Dolph, who can be seen in the yellow t-shirt getting back into his car. The short video was taken just moments before Dolph went into Makeda’s cookie store, where he was killed by two armed assailants.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

