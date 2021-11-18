The former New York Jets running back is currently in the hot seat after a video circulating the internet that captures the moment Zac Stacy allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-year-old son.

Stacy, 30, allegedly struck his ex with blows to the face multiple times as she screams for him to stop, before he then tossed her into a TV in the home, followed by a body slam into the baby’s bouncing seat.

Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. pic.twitter.com/ikI38QqdAu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021

In a restraining order, the woman recalls that “He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.”

The woman then stated that after the attack, Zac Stacy fled the house once she called the police. The woman also stated that she I fear for my life and my children’s lives,” in the restraining order application, which has not yet been cleared for approval.

She also states that the retired NFL player left bumps and bruises on her body, which she noticed after a visit to the hospital. Prayers up for the woman who was involved.

Stacy has yet to speak out regarding the accusations.

