21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation and Chime announced their 2021 Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign – www.chime.com/21savage/. The program is designed to helps students across the nation learn the foundations of financial literacy and earn a scholarship.

The new program offers a six-course certified literacy program, including new courses on understanding credit reports and scores, using credit cards, and discovering smart ways to plan and pay for college. Students who complete all six courses will have the opportunity to win one of 100 scholarships worth $1,000, awarded by Chime and 21 Savage.

The interactive courses, powered by EVERFI, an international technology company driving social impact through education, are available to users of all ages, scholarships are open to eligible students in grades 9-12. Upon completion of all six courses and a short essay detailing what they’ve learned, students are invited to apply for one of the 100 $1,000 Bank Account Program scholarships. Entries open on November 17th.

The Bank Account Financial Literacy Program was created to bring financial literacy education through 21 Savage’s Bank Account Program to a national audience. In its first year, students across the country completed over 8,000 financial literacy courses through the program, spending nearly 1,140 learning how to increase their money moves.

“I’m proud to be the first rapper to offer financial literacy education programming and glad to team up with Chime to help students build a stronger financial future,” said Savage. “That was something I didn’t have until later in life, so I want to help kids avoid the mistakes I made at their age.”