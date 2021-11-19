Fresh off his Halloween release, Bryson Tiller is feeling the holiday spirit, dropping A Different Christmas. Seven songs deep, the new release features Justin Bieber, Tayla Parx, Poo Bear, Kiana Ledé, and his daughter Halo.

“BIG special thank you to all my collaborators on this album.. Kiana, JB, Poo Bear, TAYLA, and my wonderful daughter Harley… you guys are all amazing and it’s an honor to share this moment with you. Happy Holidays,” Tiller wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Tiller released Killer Instinct 2, a sequel to his 2011 Halloween drop Killer Instinct.

Advertisement

The new release is 13 tracks deeps and features Tiller tackling songs like Normani’s “Wild Side” and Chris Brown’s “Heat” for his own rendition.

“Celebrating the Anniversary with you guys last year really helped me fall back in love with making music…because to be honest, for a while there I really didn’t want to be bothered with anything music related,” he said to fans online. “My grandmother’s passing took me by surprise and made me realize I really can’t be stagnant out here and that I MUST keep moving no matter WHAT.”