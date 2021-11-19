French Montana’s new album They Got Amnesia arrived but Drake is not on it. The Toronto native was set to be featured on French’s track titled “Splash Brothers” but reportedly he pulled the song at the last minute.

According to TMZ, Drake decided to yank the plug on the collaboration following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The news follows the mass deadly casualties that occurred two weeks ago with 10 people killed, and hundreds more injured. Officials say the incidents happened during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper was a surprise guest performer and appeared on stage at the festival with Scott at Houston’s NRG Park.

Travis Scott Faces $2B Lawsuit in Astroworld Tragedy. Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and others are listed in the complaint that was filed by 280 people.

After the Astroworld tragedy, Drake issued the following statement:

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express as emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

“Splash Brothers” was instead replaced with a new song called “Fraud.”

However, the collaboration single could likely see a release on the deluxe version of the album.

French Montana and Drake have previously collaborated on numerous hits over the years, including “Pop That” and “Stay Schemin.”

