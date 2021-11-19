It’s a real rap collaboration as Freddie Gibbs has linked with Jadakiss for their new single “Black Illuminati.”

The new release is available via Warner REcords and brings street narratives to the release, matched with a minimal feel in the video. “Black Illuminati” is the first time the two rappers have been featured on the same song since 2012’s “Krazy.”

“Black Illuminati” also arrives with an exclusive merch drop that features Simpsons-inspired animations on hoodies, t-shirts, and hats, available for purchase at kanecomics.shop.

Advertisement

You can tap into the video below.