French Montana Returns With His New Album ‘They Got Amnesia’

French Montana has officially made his return, releasing his new album They Got Amnesia. The new album features “Handstand, bringing in assistance from Doja Cat and Saweetie. Two of the hottest women rappers in the game tag team the beat with raunchy and raucous bars leave room for French to drive the record home.

Additional features on the album include John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto, Lil Tjay and Moneybagg Yo.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” says French Montana. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know THEY GOT AMNESIA!”

Last week, the Coke Boy has released his new single and music video for “Panicking,” bringing in Fivio Foreign for assistance.

French Montana previously announced his new album They Got Amnesia, which is due out on Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment on Nov. 12.

“Panicking” brings French into a hard-hitting flow leading to a tag of Fivio to take over the hook.