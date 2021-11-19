Mix quality music with a grind that is consistently evolving, and you get the artist, Kays, who is the next big thing in the music industry.

Nnaemeka Kays Onyewuchi was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria before moving to Canada where he resided for the past 12 years. Academically gifted, he completed university in 2015 and is now directing his full focus to create music that he loves. Inspired by artists like Michael Jackson, Celine Deon, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Akon, he adopted the nickname of his father, Kays to continue the legacy of his family. Since then, he has refined his style to encompass genres like Afro-Fusion, Afro-Pop, Hip-Hop, Afro-Beats, Grime, Dancehall, and R&B. His sound is unique and draws from real-life stories and experiences he’s lived through.

“Man Don’t Care” Trailer: https://youtu.be/D4Z2oIuy1OI

The songwriter also produces his own music under his self-owned independent record label, Kays Nation Media Inc. His accolades expand into milestones like touring and opening for the mainstream icon, Akon. With upwards of 60,000 listeners on Spotify this year, he plans on releasing new music throughout the remainder of 2021 into 2022. These include his newly released singles “Popstar” and “Man Don’t Care.” Following up on their release, Kays is scheduled to drop his highly anticipated self-produced song, “Sinister Love” late November before the arrival of the happy African-inspired track “Hakuna Matata” on New Year’s Day. Opposite to the vibe of “Hakuna Matata,” “Dark Love” details his Sinister Love affair with a woman that embraces the chaos of his dark side.

Kays plans on stunning the world with his upcoming projects and visuals for his singles. His sound continues to evolve and that is to be expected for what’s to come. Follow his socials for up-to-date information on all his upcoming projects and stream his music on all streaming platforms.

Instagram: @kaysonyewuchi @kaysnationmediainc

Website: www.kaysnation.com

Spotify: Kays

YouTube: Kays Onyewuchi

