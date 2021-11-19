Police Use Surveillance Footage In Search Of Young Dolph Murder Suspects

Police Use Surveillance Footage In Search Of Young Dolph Murder Suspects

Police in Memphis are on the hunt for at least two suspects they say are responsible for the death of Young Dolph.

After viewing surveillance footage, deputies say the suspects were driving a white Mercedes-Benz though their identities are still unknown.

PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting https://t.co/TnmipJMKUk pic.twitter.com/SUPE7pWp2o — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) November 18, 2021

Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday after the well known rapper went into a local bakery, Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

Advertisement

Authorities said that the shooters pulled up in a white, two-door Mercedez Benz before running past Young Dolph’s car and shooting into the cookie shop.

One suspect holds what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle. The other aims a handgun into the bakery.

Suspects who shot and killed rapper #YoungDolph was shot while inside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies



He had just been there recently to buy some cookies #RIPDolph pic.twitter.com/xENLKIl2Kc — pdtv (@PDTV3) November 18, 2021

Memphis Police say they are working to identify and the arrest the men who killed Young Dolph.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.