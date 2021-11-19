Police in Memphis are on the hunt for at least two suspects they say are responsible for the death of Young Dolph.
After viewing surveillance footage, deputies say the suspects were driving a white Mercedes-Benz though their identities are still unknown.
Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday after the well known rapper went into a local bakery, Makeda’s Butter Cookies.
Authorities said that the shooters pulled up in a white, two-door Mercedez Benz before running past Young Dolph’s car and shooting into the cookie shop.
One suspect holds what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle. The other aims a handgun into the bakery.
Memphis Police say they are working to identify and the arrest the men who killed Young Dolph.
