Quality Ventures, the private equity investment arm of Quality Control, and The Network Advisory have united to launch Vocal, a new sports, music, fashion, and culture-focused podcast network.

Vocal’s announcement was made jointly by Quality Control Media Holdings founders, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, President of Quality Films Brian Sher, and The Network Advisory’s Founder and CEO, Justin J. Giangrande.

Vocal will provide an exclusive networking streaming platform that meets the programming needs of the fast-growing diverse and youth-focused audience categories in podcast listenership. Vocal will also serve as a home of the personalities that QC and The Network Advisory works with.

“Quality Control has reached, and continues to succeed at, the highest levels in the new media space,” said Coach K, who co-founded the company in 2013 . “With the tremendous growth of podcasting listenership, this was a clear next step for us, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with like-minded partners.”

“Having worked in the film, television, and music mediums over the last 20 years, producing content on the biggest platforms, we recognize that podcasting is the organic next space to be in,” says TNA Founder and CEO, Justin Giangrande. “Quality Control’s phenomenal track record of working with the greatest creators in the world like Migos, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and others made them an ideal partner for us.”

“Although the podcasting space is vast, with VOCAL we aim to fill a void in this arena by building a network that really gives the listeners authenticity when it comes to top talent and culture,” adds Brian Sher. “With the rise of podcasts, it’s natural that brands will want to find a way to integrate with this type of content and, with our pool of talent, we are excited to provide this space for both under one umbrella.”