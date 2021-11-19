Saba has released his new single “Stop That,” which is currently available via The Orchard. The new self-produced track features co-production by Daoud and daedaePIVOT, which is the latest offering from Saba’s highly anticipated third solo album Few Good Things dropping on February 4, 2022.

Speaking on the “Stop That,” Saba shares, “I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgement of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback. Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to. This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”

Saba recently announced his headlining Back Home Tour, which will cover North America and Europe beginning in March.

Joining Saba on tour is English rapper, singer, and songwriter ENNY on U.K. dates and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer-songwriter Gaidaa throughout Europe. The North American leg begins on April 11, 2022, and features support from Charlotte-bred Dreamville rapper Lute and Los Angeles artist Amindi.

Tickets for Saba’s Back Home Tour go on-sale 10am local time on Friday, November 12th at sabapivot.com.

Last week, Saba made his return with his new single “Fearmonger.” The single will be a part of his third album Few Good Things.

The new “Fearmonger” single featured Daoud and will serve as the lead release.

With the release, Saba provided a message for his fans. You can read it in full and hear the single below.

A ‘fearmonger’ is defined by Cambridge as ‘someone who intentionally tries to make people afraid of something when this is not necessary or reasonable.’ I’m saying we’re embedded with this ‘irrational fear.’ The song takes this concept and kind of turns it slightly abstract by assigning a character to ‘fearmonger.’ I’ve never made a record that sounded anything like this and part of the fun of releasing music is to create worlds sonically and have people trust you to show them around your own imagination.”

At the time of making this record I was beginning to realize how big of a hold fears actually had on me. With big decisions to make, I was never sure if I was doing the right thing. Fearing if I was actually doing enough. Fear had become something that I just accepted. No longer trying to overcome it. Fear of losing everything. Fear of failure. Fear of not being enough. I walk on uncharted territory and it makes me think of my own family and their relationships to fear, failure, and success. The song mostly deals with fear as it relates to money in the Black household, a fear that I am still currently working through.