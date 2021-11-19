Snoop Dogg has officially released his new album, Algorithm. The release comes on Def Jam Records and is his first project for the label.

Algorithm is introduced with the official video for “Go To War,” featuring BLXST. Additional features on the album include Def Jam artists Fabolous, Dave East, YK Osiris, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Camino.

Previously released singles from the Algorithm project include “Big Subwoofer” featuring Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short), “Murder Music” featuring Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher, and “Like My Weed” featuring Jane Handcock.



“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop, “so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

