Soulja Boy Pulled From Millennium Tour Stop In St. Louis and Memphis

Soulja Boy is being pulled from performing at The Millennium Tour following the shooting death of Young Dolph.

Touring company G-Squared Events made the announcement yesterday, saying it’s in response to Young Dolph’s murder.

The tour is making a stop in St. Louis tonight and will play FedExForum on Sunday.

G-Squared Events says the decision to temporarily pull Soulja Boy from the tour was made to preserve the safety of the artists and fans.

Soulja Boy temporarily pulled from “Millennium Tour” following Young Dolph’s death🤯 pic.twitter.com/lZBAji8ly3 — Get Noticed🙏🏾👀 (@Bee4theclout) November 19, 2021

This comes after Soulja Boy was on IG live talking about putting a $100K bounty on Young Dolphs head, which was just days before Dolph’s death.

Big Draco is known for trolling and entertaining his fans. While people don’t think he was serious with the alleged bounty, Young Dolph was murdered a week later. Police are actively searching for the shooting suspects.

Hopefully after this situation, Soulja can understand the power of words when it comes down to trying to create a viral moment.

Soulja boy said he put $100k on Young Dolph head last week.



Today, Young Dolph was shot & killed. pic.twitter.com/aOkQki5IcL — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 17, 2021

Soulja Boy finding out Young Dolph is dead, a week after putting 100 on his head pic.twitter.com/bZbkhF7UMU — Iceburg 🥶 (@Iceburg_music) November 18, 2021

SB issued a response to being removed from the Memphis and St. Louis stops on the millennium tour on his IG live.

He reminded people, he’s still getting paid and there was no real beef.

Soulja Boy responds to being removed from the Memphis and St Louis show on the millennium tour pic.twitter.com/Xchv8oFBLe — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 19, 2021

Now Soulja Boy can proudly add that he is the “first rapper to be kicked off The Millennium Tour.”

Tour fans are encouraged to contact the local venue for more information.

