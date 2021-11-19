After a brief manhunt as authorities did not know his whereabouts, ex-NFL player Zac Stacy is now in custody in Orlando, Florida and is being charged with two felonies in the brutal assault of his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

According to authorities, Stacy was arrested “without incident” as soon as he landed in Orlando from Nashville “with the intention of turning himself in.”

Stacy was wanted by police for aggravated assault and criminal mischief after he punched the mother of his 5-month-old son in the head several times before throwing her into the television – all in sight of their son, who cried during the attack.

Advertisement

On Thursday, police announced that they were charging the 2013 draft pick with two felonies, at which time he was believed to be fleeing authorities.

Stacy is currently being held in Orange County Jail. If convicted, Stacy faces up to 15 years in prison.