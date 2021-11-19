The 2021-22 NBA Season is well underway and 2K Games is highlighting the stars of the season with upgraded NBA 2K22 ratings.

The second NBA 2K22 player ratings update includes a big boost for the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry (97 OVR: +1) and the Golden State Warriors (Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1); Nemanja Bjelica: 79 OVR (+1); Kevon Looney: 76 OVR (+2)) are setting the league on fire right now, jumping out to a 12-2 record, and still don’t even have Klay Thompson back yet.

More major updates include Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (97 OVR: +1), Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (90 OVR: +1), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (90 OVR: +1), and Chicago Bulls guard-forward Demar DeRozan (89 OVR: +1).

Advertisement

You can see additional ratings here and some images of the changes below.