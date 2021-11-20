EST Gee announced he will be hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in his hometown of Louisville to feed 200 families. The holiday giveback will take place at The Lighthouse Academy at Newburg and on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 pm ET.

In addition to providing families with turkeys, the Louisville native will also be giving out an assortment of accompanying side dishes to the families, including macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

EST Gee has partnered with virtual farmer’s market Farm + House and local farmers Kentucky Greens Co., High Five Farm, Rootbound Farm, and Dutch Creek Farm to get the fresh turkeys and side dishes, so he could provide healthy options for the wide array of families.

For the celebration, EST Gee will bring the Louisville Chargers – the acclaimed youth football team – to join him on-site while they distribute the turkeys and meals.

EST Gee is known for his smash hits, such as “Lick Back,” “5500 Degrees” and “Members Only” along with his collaborations with Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, and G-Eazy, among others.