The pandemic hit a lot of citizens tough. In an effort to help out, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance announced that they will host the “Team Roc New York Job Fair” at Madison Square Garden. The fair is aimed to revitalize New York’s workforce with thousands of positions of all levels available.

Attending the fair and looking to hire was the National Football League (NFL), PUMA, Spotify, Union Square Hospitality Group, New York Yankees, Warner Music Group, JP Morgan, Tiffany & Co., SiriusXM/Pandora, Hot 97, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, 40/40 Club and more.

Along with those brands, Jadakiss, Angie Martinez and more were on hand sharing words of support encouragement to job seekers on the Job Fair floor, alongside radio personality, rapper, and actress.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said prior to the fair. “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said. “It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”

“MSG Entertainment is proud to host the Team Roc New York Job Fair at The Garden – which helps New Yorkers who are currently seeking employment find meaningful pathways to work,” said Richard Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. “This event will also provide our recruiters with an opportunity to meet with prospective candidates to help them learn more about available jobs across our New York venues.”