Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label and IdaMae Foundation are keeping his Thanksgiving tradition alive and giving away turkeys in his old neighborhood. DJ Rocksteddy, Paper Route Woo, and Snupe Bandz all linked to distributing turkeys in the Castalia neighborhood of Memphis.

“No matter what…keeping Dolph’s tradition going by passing out turkeys to the streets that made him,” DJ Rocksteddy said.

Young Dolph may have been murdered but his legacy lives on! We were at his turkey give away today! More tonight on CW30 and ABC 24! pic.twitter.com/7A5H7WbbhJ — Spencer Cheveallier (@TVCheveallierS) November 19, 2021

#YoungDolph’s annual #Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is giving people hope and strength following his death.



Community members tell me Young Dolph was always generous to his Castalia Heights neighbors and would often give back to those in need. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/e5bSXuO09P — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) November 19, 2021