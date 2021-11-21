A Wisconsin jury has reached a not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The jury delivered its not guilty verdict on all 5 counts Friday afternoon, after three and a half days of deliberation following the three-week murder trial.

Reportedly, the presiding judge also considered the defense’s motion to dismiss because the prosecution allegedly held video footage of the shooting and brought up previously barred evidence.

The now 18-year-old shooter was charged with double homicide and could have been sentenced to life in prison if convicted. Rittenhouse faced five felony counts stemming from the shootings, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse was 17-years old when he carried his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the public streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice last summer. He opened fired on demonstrators, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and seriously wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

He’s always maintained that he was not guilty; Saying he killed two men and injured the third in self defense. Today we see the prosecution failed at proving Rittenhouse was guilty and went to the protest to provoke violence.

Is this justice? Is this the right of the 2nd Amendment?

