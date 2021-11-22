According to a recent report, the late Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor of A Tribe Called Quest will be releasing a posthumous project and the release date of the album was announced on what would’ve been Phife’s 51st birthday.

DJ Rasta Root and Phife’s family announced the release of Forever on Phife’s official verified IG account, confirming that the LP will drop on March 22, 2022, which will be the sixth anniversary of Taylor’s passing. Phife died in 2016 from complications of diabetes.

Phife’s family has already released a single from the album titled “Nutshell Pt. 2”, with Redman and Busta Rhymes, which was released this past March. Six months later, “French Kiss Trois” was released, this time with Redman and Illa J.

