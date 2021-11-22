Camino gives Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm album a proper farewell with the release of “Steady.”

Last month Snoop Dogg visited The Breakfast Club morning show to speak on his new role at Def Jam, his new compilation album, Algorithm, and more.

During the interview, Hip-Hop’s favorite uncle, ushered one of his nephews into the spotlight after Charlamagne Tha God emphasized how much “Steady” stood out to him.

“The artist Camino from Mississippi, shoutout to Camino, he was calling me,” started Snoop. “‘Unc don’t put this out without me being on it. Let me get on (the record) it. Please.’ And he sent me that song.”

Snoop adds that he didn’t capture the essence of the track upon his first listen. After the recent passing of his mother, the record took a new meaning, especially as the final song on the album.

“This is God. This is the angel. She wanted me to see that you gon’ deal with this pain but you gotta push forward.”

With the release of “Steady,” Camino captivates an audience that hungers for his zealous expression. He speaks on the experience of working with Snoop.

“Working with Snoop Dogg is like working with family,” says the Mississippi artist. “From the minute I walked into his compound to now, nothing has changed. His passion and love for good music is insane.”

As expected Camino expressed extreme gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Snoop’s first project on Def Jam.

“He’s such an amazing role model and friend and brother to have in this industry. I’m so thankful to be on Uncle Snoop’s project and work with him – it’s honestly a dream come true. Shoutout to him and his whole team. Solid all the way around. “

Camino joins a number of artists featured on Algorithm including Usher, Fabulous, Dave East, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, Benny The Butcher and much more.