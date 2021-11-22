Fetty Wap speaks out for the first time following his October arrest at CitiField on federal drug charges. He subsequently entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $500.000 bond but he’s also accused of being responsible for running a drug ring based out of Long Island. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The rapper took to Instagram and reflected on the idea of loyalty.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime,” Fetty Wap’s caption said alongside a video that features a promo for his latest project, The Butterfly Effect. “if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter.”

Advertisement

The rapper was arrested last month ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud in New York.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty Wap and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold in Long Island. The FBI also recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Based on Fetty’s Instagram post, it seems like he’ll be serving time. Even though he’s in a dire situation he has a plan in place for his return. At the time of his arrest, Fetty was in the middle of promoting his new album The Butterfly Effect which dropped in October 2021.

This is not the first time the “Trap Queen” rapper has been arrested. In November 2017 he was charged with a DUI after he was reportedly caught drag racing on a New York City highway. Two years later, Fetty was arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel casino.