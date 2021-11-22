Free Larry Hoover Concert is happening.

Kanye West and Drake are taking the next step in rekindling their relationship by performing together next month in Los Angeles.

After addressing his issues with Drake on Drink Champs, Kanye West, now known as Ye, officially called for their beef to end.

Kanye and Drake will both perform at a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Coliseum on December 9th.

The two mega stars shared the announcement over the weekend on Instagram.

A press release stated that the historic event will mark Ye’s first headlining live stadium performance in five years and aims “to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

The benefit concert also names Drake as a special guest.

J. Prince, who is largely responsible for squashing the beef and Larry Hoover Jr. also shared statements via the press release.

“Bringing These Two Great Artists Together for the Culture and the Cause of Prison Reform Has Been an Honor” Said J Prince.

“Through My Work with Larry Hoover and His Family, I’ve Really Had My Eyes Opened to the Plight Of Incarcerated People in This Country, and I Hope Fans of Ye and Drake Will Take the Time to Do the Same.”

“With Ye, Drake, and J Prince United to Advocate For My Father’s Release, We Can Take Our Plea For Redemption Worldwide And Show That We Are Truly Stronger Together On Behalf Of Any and Everyone with a Love One Wrongly Or Unjustly Incarcerated…. Free My Father!”

The two rappers have been at odds for some time in what had been a very publicized feud until they recently set aside their differences for the greater good.

