HER SOURCE: Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion Rule Over 2021 American Music Awards

The 2021 American Music Awards kicked off Thanksgiving week on Sunday (Nov. 21). The hottest night in music was hosted by Cardi B and Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winning female artists. Doja Cat took home the awards for Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album. Megan Thee Stallion won three awards tonight for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

You can see Cardi B’s opening monologue and wins by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion below.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello