The 2021 American Music Awards kicked off Thanksgiving week on Sunday (Nov. 21). The hottest night in music was hosted by Cardi B and Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winning female artists. Doja Cat took home the awards for Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album. Megan Thee Stallion won three awards tonight for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.
You can see Cardi B’s opening monologue and wins by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion below.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS
Artist of the Year: BTS
New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS
Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”
Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”
Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello