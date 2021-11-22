Young Dolph was gunned down last Wednesday in his home town Memphis and was pronounced dead at the scene. His community, both locally and in hip-hop, mourned his passing. Many rappers shared their condolences while sharing their favorite memories they shared with him.

Dolph’s team revealed that he was back in his hometown for his annual Thanksgiving turkey drive. Every year, he and his team return to the city to distribute turkeys and holiday goods to those in need. In the wake of his passing, his team and Paper Route Empire artists made a concerted effort to keep his name and legacy alive by moving forward with the annual drive in his memory.

Young Dolph’s artists continue his annual turkey drive despite his passing a few days ago. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j5ApasCPRN — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 20, 2021

Fans and friends have extended their prayers to Young Dolph’s family and loved ones, many have also kept Key Glock, Dolph’s cousin and protégé, in their thoughts, specifically. Key Glock deactivated his Twitter account and removed all posts on his Instagram account following Dolph’s passing. Today, the rapper took to his Instagram Story where he finally spoke out for the first time since Dolph’s passing. “STOP asking me if I’m ok Knowing damn well I ain’t…” his Instagram Story read.

Advertisement

Key Glock entered the music industry under Dolph’s as his protege. He quickly became one of the most notable acts on the Paper Route Empire label and went on to collaborate with Dolph on 2019’s Dum And Dummer and 2020’s Dum and Dummer 2.

Check Out Key Glock’s Instagram Story Below: