Controversial South Florida slang sitter Kodak Black has been very candid on social media, revealing that he’s recently had six abortions and now has his political pal Donald Trump back in his conversations again.

For those who don’t remember, on the last day of then President Trump’s last day in office, he gave Black clemency in his gun case, which immediately sprung the rapper from prison back in January. Now, Kodak has taken to Twitter this weekend, telling the world that he prefers Trump as POTUS, considering the current political climate under the Biden administration.

Advertisement