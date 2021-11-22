Saweetie is here with a new single.

Over the weekend, the Bay-area native released her new single “Icy Chain.”

The bass-heavy track comes after Saweetie recently graced the stage at the MTV EMAs stage and was awarded “Best New Artist.”

She also appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The “Best Friend” rapper showcased her first performance of “Icy Chain” on the NBC hit show along with a medley of her hits.

“Twerk that a** for a icy chain,” Saweetie repeats through out the chorus.

Saweetie rhymes on her new song, “I’m pretty, I’m in every city, but won’t hit the club unless it’s a bag for me. Daddy, answer me, I need to know why you’re mad at me. ’Cause you be complaining, you stay in your feelings. I’m starting to think you can’t handle me.”

Saweetie’s new single “Icy Chain,” is produced by Dr. Luke. Hear it below.

