Megan Thee Stallion has been performing at award shows for the last two years but the American Music Awards won’t be one of them. On November 20th the Houston rapper announced she was pulling out of her scheduled performance with K-Pop supergroup BTS at the show. The two were scheduled to perform the “Butter (Remix),” which was released in August and quickly went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official,” she tweeted. “But due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

AMA officials confirmed the Grammy Award-winner would no longer be on the award show but confirmed BTS would still perform “Butter” and a second song on Sunday night. Megan is nominated for three awards at the 2021 AMAs, including Favorite Hip Hop Album for Good News, Favorite Trending Song for “Body” and Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist.

The ceremony will be hosted by Cardi B and air on ABC. Cardi’s hosting marks a history-making moment for her as she will become the second female rapper ever to host the ceremony and the first since Queen Latifah in 1995.