According to a report from FOX affiliate FOX13 in Memphis, the Mercedes that was identified through surveillance footage in the killing of Young Dolph last week has been connected to a double shooting that left two people injured in Covington, Tennessee a week before the Dolph shooting.

Police in Covington said that the shooting happened on November 12 at 9:30 pm and confirmed that two people were shot and taken to the hospital for medial care. Covington Police also confirmed that the Benz was the same vehicle used in the Dolph murder.

As reported, Young Dolph was shot and killed in Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis shortly before he was to make an appearance at a Thanksgiving giveaway. He was 36 years old.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.