New Edition and NKOTB Bring Nostalgia On The AMA’s

New Edition and NKOTB Bring Nostalgia On The AMA’s

Sunday night’s AMA’s made history and brought nostalgia with New Edition and NKOTB.

The American Music Awards presented two huge acts on stage from the 1980s. New Edition and New Kids On The Block faced off in the so-called “Battle of Boston.”

It was so EPIC having New Edition on the #AMAs stage! Don't miss any more awards or performances and tune in to the #AMAs NOW on ABC! #NewEditionAMAs pic.twitter.com/8ZvBI2oHEk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Hosted by Cardi B, she joked that she hadn’t even been born yet when two of the biggest boy bands were making their mark. The influence and fandom was still present as current boy band, BTS was seen in the audience reveling at the nostalgic performance.

Advertisement

BTS dancing to new edition / new kids on the block THEY'RE HAVING SOO MUCH FUN #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/20kOrYvNh5 — 𖤐 SAW BTS (@yvestwt) November 22, 2021

New Edition, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant were all present. They synchronized stepped through “Candy Girl”, “Mr. Telephone Man,” and other songs while interchanging melodies with New Kids On The Block.

NKOTB whom took the stage first served up pop memories with “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Step by Step,” and “Hanging Tough.” Brothers Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight, along with Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood, didn’t miss a note as they represented for their Dorchester neighborhood.

Jordan, Danny & Donnie are certified break dancers who all battled on the streets of Dorchester before they were in New Kids On The Block.

“Battle of Boston” was the first time in pop history that Roxbury natives, New Edition and NKOTB officially performed onstage together.

“Ronnie, Bobby Ricky and Mike” plus Ralph, Johnny, Donnie, Jordan, Joey, Danny and Jon!#NewEdition & @NKOTB share the stage for the first time — EVER!



It’s beyond a childhood dream come true. 🙏🏼



Don’t miss the #AMAs on Sunday, 11/21, 8/7c @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/JFgFESIYZq — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 11, 2021

It won’t be the last as New Edition and NKOTB announced that they are going on tour together in 2022. New Edition will also have a residency in Las Vegas.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.