Quality Control and Goodr are back together, teaming to provide Thanksgiving to families in need across the Atlanta metro area. The two businesses will host a Thanksgiving-themed grocery pop-up market at Welcome All Park (4255 Will Lee Road, College Park, GA 30349) on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd from 4-6 PM where 250 recipients will be given turkeys and all of the trimmings to complete their family’s holiday meal.

Goodr and Quality Control teamed together last year in the pandemic as CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee donated $100,000 to Goodr to help feed 1,000 families. This year they are providing families with dinner items as COVID-19 cases in Georgia resurged and America combats price inflation.

“We are grateful to the heads of Quality Control for their resolution in giving back to their community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shares. “It is an honor to team up with such a household name and relieve some of the financial burden people are currently faced with.”

Jasmine has helped Atlanta battle food insecurity since 2013, where she fed hundreds experiencing homelessness from her downtown Atlanta apartment.

“God gives us blessings and it’s important to share that energy of helping folks,” said Thomas. “Giving back to our community is the least we can do.”