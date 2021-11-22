See our Favorite Red Carpet looks at the 2021 Soul Train Awards in Harlem

Celebs walked the red carpet and showed out we must add for BET’s 2021 Soul Train Awards, which is also celebrating 50 years of Soul Train at the legendary Apollo Theater on Saturday Night in Harlem New York. Top acts in R&B and Hip Hop like Ashanti who was honored with the Lady of Soul award performed her hottest songs in addition to Ari Lenox, Bruno Marz, and new artist Marz. Take a look at our favorite looks of the night.

Ashanti

Looked Stunning and working in a strapless princess gown by Christian Siriano and sleek hair simply parted down the middle.

Ashanti Performed in this show-stopping look

Ari Lennox

Giving 70’s glam in a Jolleson dress and Guiseppe Zanotti sandals the curls and waves were the perfect compliment.

Normani

Normani took home the Video of the Year award for ‘Wild Side’ We loved the half up half down hair look on her keeping the focus on her face and that killer body.

Summer Walker

Understood the assignment wearing a LaQuan Smith dress and her signature bangs and a high ponytail with faux locs.

Jazmine Sullivan

Hands down, It’s the finger waves for us created by stylist DHAIRius HairStylist the perfect look to go with her Herve Leger long puff sleeve mini dress.