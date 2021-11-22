What should have been a routine box out at the free-throw line led to one of the most chaotic scenes in the NBA in some time. Lakers’ LeBron James was ejected after striking the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart while competing for a rebound.

What followed, was madness. With a bloody face, Stewart began to charge at LeBron James pushing anyone out the way who attempted to stop him. In addition to an ejection for both players, Russell Westbrook received a technical four.

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it 😳



Wow. pic.twitter.com/VJFntCo6cY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron’s not a dirty guy,” Anthony Davis said. “In fact, when he knew he hit him, as soon as he did it, he looked back at him like, ‘Oh, my bad. I didn’t try to do it.'”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey stated he did not believe James is a dirty player.

“It was a tough play with Isaiah,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “His eye got cracked all the way open, and he was upset for a reason. So, I don’t think James is a dirty player, but again, it got them going.”

“I don’t know what he was trying to do,” Davis said. “But I know nobody on our team, 1 through 15, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother. I’ve never, in 10 years, seen a player try to do that as long as I’ve been playing. … It’s uncalled for. You got a cut above your eye, accidental-like, it wasn’t on purpose. And we weren’t going to allow him to keep charging our brother like that. I don’t know what he was trying to do, but we wasn’t going to allow that.”

AD on the LeBron/Stewart incident: "I don't know what he was trying to do but I know nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it. We going to protect our brother." pic.twitter.com/1Edc8XImPe — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 22, 2021

The incident came nearly 17 years to the day of the “Malice at the Palace.” During the scuffle, a PA announcer could be heard instructing fans to remain seated.