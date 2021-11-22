Terrance Crawford left no doubt to his claim as the pound for pound best in boxing with another stellar performance against the retiring Shawn Porter.

In what prove to be his toughest fight to date, Crawford great footwork and big punches to slow down Porter in the 10th round to retain his world title on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay.

The fight was fairly a close one until the 7th round. Both fighters were going back and forth for the first six rounds. Porter was resilient for as long as he could, but Crawford figured him out by the 7th and by the 10th round, Porter’s father stopped the fight after back to back knockdowns in that round.

CRAWFORD JUST DID WHAT NO MAN HAS DONE. #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/wtQ9ju0Krl — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

“Shawn Porter is a good fighter,” Crawford said in his post-fight interview. “He was doing some little slick things in there, making me think. I knew I caught him with a good uppercut, and then when I caught him with another left hook, I saw on his face he was real hurt. His dad did the right thing by stopping it, because I was coming with a vengeance.”

“He’s the best out of everybody I have been in the ring with,” Porter said. “That man hit me with more than anybody I’ve been in the ring with.”

What’s next for Crawford? The logical fight to make is between Crawford vs Errol Spence. The unified welterweight champion was in attendance at the fight. Spence was shown by the crowd.

“He was at my fight?,” Crawford said. “That boy said he wasn’t gonna never be at my fights, and now he’s at my fights. You see what I did compared to what he did,” he said. “Who’s number one in the welterweight division now? I’ve been calling him out all day. Maybe I’ll go up to 154. Maybe if Spence gets his tail out of his butt, he’ll fight me.”

No telling if or when Crawford will fight next. He has certainly set himself up for a great 2022.