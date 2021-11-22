Triller has announced a new program that will give one-year contracts to 300 Black content creators, with monthly fees and Triller equity totaling $14 million. The creators will start on January 1, 2022, and follows the Assembly for Black Creators, Triller’s inaugural conference, which all the content creators attended.

Each creator will $2000 in fees and $2000 in Triller company equity per month to create original short-form content on the Triller app as well as Triller’s other social channels, beginning January 1, 2022, for a period of 12 months.

“Triller and our partners are supporting Black creators as a way to deepen the pipeline of Black-created content and to ensure that Black creators have a seat at the table in the digital advertising revolution,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO of TrillerNet, parent company of Triller, Verzuz, TrillerVerz, Triller Fight Club, FITE and Amplify.ai. “The market opportunity for brands and advertising to tap into some of the most dynamic and culture-setting creative talent is massive, and the brands that lean furthest into the Black creator economy will be the winners.”

The investment in Black creators was previewed by Triller executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht during a live keynote session at the conference, which featured Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz, Triller executive Bonin Bough and Sarnevesht.

“By funding creators at scale, we can build upon our strategy of empowering the Black creator community and create new integration opportunities for smart brands,” said Bonin Bough, Triller’s Chief Growth Officer, who has led the initiative for Triller. “We are excited to bring this new generation of creators into the Triller ecosystem and help them thrive.”

The objective of Assembly for Black Creators is to empower Black creators and talent to deepen the pipeline of Black-owned content across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, sports, and other genres available to consumer brands for integration and advertising opportunities.