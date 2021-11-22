Wale has been having an extremely eventful 2021 from an album release and upcoming tour, Wale is now on the lookout for a new management team. The “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper took to Twitter on November 20th to announce that he has split from his management team and is looking for a new one:

“Ok . Finally time to find new management . With all due respect my time wit this team has officially come to and end . More information soon..”

Ok . Finally time to find new management . With all due respect my time wit this team has officially come to and end . More information soon.. 🙏🏿 — Wale (@Wale) November 20, 2021

He also holds back information while explaining what people should look for in a management team:

Advertisement

“Y’all got to find a team that believe in your ideas . People who will fight for your well being . So much I want to say but I’ll wait till I have the proper platform so we super clear on what’s been goin on THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF.”

Y’all got to find a team that believe in your ideas . People who will fight for your well being . So much I want to say but I’ll wait till I have the proper platform so we super clear on what’s been goin on THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF. — Wale (@Wale) November 20, 2021

Last week, Wale opened up about his frustration with his team because of how they handled his tour announcement:

“I’m at a dead end wit this ‘team’ … if it wasn’t for my fans , man . The bar has been bare minimum and they daring me to speak on it cuz they know I be sick of the narratives. But anybody who has been paying attention knows things behind the scenes have been terrible for months . “I can’t wait to fully explain everything.”

While he is still not fully able to be transparent about the situation around his management team having wronged him, he still made his concerns known.