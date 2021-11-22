According to a confirmed report from TMZ, Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral after nonchalantly asking, “where we bout to eat at?” has passed away after a long battle with an immune disease. He was only six years old.

The young star’s IG account @_antwainsworld confirmed his passing yesterday, with a painful message from his mother about the death of her famous son.

The cause of Fowler’s death has not been confirmed, but it is believed that he died from autoimmune enteropathy, an immune disease that he has been fighting since 2015. Autoimmune enteropathy prevents the body from being able to absorb nutrition.

Advertisement

Fowler became famous via his hilarious YouTube and Instagram pages, showcasing his funny clips, such as the one one in the back seat of his mama’s car that went viral.

RIP Antwain!