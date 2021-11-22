Young Dolph‘s murder might be a few steps closer to being solved. According to TMZ cops have tracked down the getaway car in which the killers fled in. The vehicle was located Saturday in the Orange Mound neighborhood of South Memphis on the 1100 block of Bradley Street this is according to a reporter with FOX13, who confirmed the news with local law enforcement officials, who believe they may have it.

Several different photos and videos have surfaced online showing a white 2-door Mercedes Benz being towed out of a driveway of a residential home with neighbors looking on, and police surrounding the area. Per reports, the car appeared to be abandoned here and still intact.

A license plate is unclear in the photos released by the Police seeking information from the public but according to these photos, it looks like the same car. It is unclear if the person whose property the vehicle was found on is being taken in for questioning or not but there is a high possibility that they might be a person of interest, assuming this turns out to be the car they’re after.

As we reported by several sources two men rolled up to Makeda’s Homemade Cookies where Dolph was inside at the time and jumped out, opening fire on him in broad daylight. After unleashing a rainstorm of bullets that ultimately killed him on the spot, the perpetrators fled in said Benz.

Memphis PD has yet to speak on the discovery but based on this preliminary evidence, it could be a match.