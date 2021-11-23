On Nov. 20, Afrobeats superstar Davido made a $600,000 donation to orphanages across Nigeria. Along with an Instagram video, Davido released a statement:

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday. The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received $487,000 USD in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity.

I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling $487,000 USD, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of $113,000 USD, bringing the total amount to $600,000 USD.

To oversee the allocation of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee. Members of the committee include:

Mrs. Titi Adebayo– Committee Chairman

Professor Jonathan Nwosu– Committee Secretary

Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference.

Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF).

Professor Uloma Onuoha

The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then allocate the funds accordingly. The committee will also determine the portion of the funds that will be donated to Paroche Foundation. To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and the funds that have been allocated. A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible. God bless you all.

— We rise by lifting others,

Davido