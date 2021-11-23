Two New York icons are teaming together. Havoc and Styles P will become Wreckage Manner, blending their undeniable rap styles and production.
The two will release their album of the same name on Dec. 3 via MNRK Music Group. Ahead of the album release, Havoc and Styles dropped “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” giving a listen to fans of how they are coming on their album.
You can see the tracklist and tap into the new single below.
Advertisement
- Fuck Around
- Move How We Wanna
- Fiend For
- Pay Me in Cash
- 21 Gun Salute
- YO 2 QB
- Havoc and The Ghost
- Good As Gold
- Hymn to Him
- Nightmares 2 Dreams