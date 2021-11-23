Havoc and Styles P Team to Become Wreckage Manner, Release New Single

Two New York icons are teaming together. Havoc and Styles P will become Wreckage Manner, blending their undeniable rap styles and production.

The two will release their album of the same name on Dec. 3 via MNRK Music Group. Ahead of the album release, Havoc and Styles dropped “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” giving a listen to fans of how they are coming on their album.

You can see the tracklist and tap into the new single below.

