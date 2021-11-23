Two New York icons are teaming together. Havoc and Styles P will become Wreckage Manner, blending their undeniable rap styles and production.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The two will release their album of the same name on Dec. 3 via MNRK Music Group. Ahead of the album release, Havoc and Styles dropped “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” giving a listen to fans of how they are coming on their album.

unnamed 1 6

You can see the tracklist and tap into the new single below.

Advertisement
  1. Fuck Around
  2. Move How We Wanna
  3. Fiend For
  4. Pay Me in Cash
  5. 21 Gun Salute
  6. YO 2 QB
  7. Havoc and The Ghost
  8. Good As Gold
  9. Hymn to Him
  10. Nightmares 2 Dreams 