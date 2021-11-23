Iman Shumpert was already an NBA Champion, now he’s the champion of Dancing with the Stars. Shump and his partner Daniella Karagach have taken the crown of the 30th season of the historic show. Shumpert is the first ex-NBA player to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

here's iman shumpert's final dance on dwts. absolutely incredible. instant icon. pic.twitter.com/ZCM6gR1jpC — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) November 23, 2021

In his final dance, Shumpert infused his Chicago roots by inserting Footworkin into his ballroom routine.

“With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ people fall in love with your story,” Shumpert said to the New York Post. “They fall in love with you as a person, as an individual. I think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has done a tremendous job of promoting me as a father and husband, and that’s one of the most relatable things in the world. The fame is more personal in this regard.”

