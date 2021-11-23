Jay-Z Becomes The Most Nominated Artist In The History of The Grammy Awards

According to a report from The New York Times, Jay-Z has surpassed Quincy Jones in being the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammys after he was nominated for three more Grammys in the 2022 award show.

Jones and Carter were tied until this year at 80 nominations until Jigga added another three phonograph nods under his belt.

jay’s nominations came from his song with Kanye(“Jail”) and two for his “Bath Salts” song with the late DMX.

Hov also holds the title for the most Grammy wins with 23 Golden Phonographs.