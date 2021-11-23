Rock The Bells, LL Cool J’s global lifestyle brand celebrating classic and timeless hip-hop, will partner with Cheetos to present a one-of-a-kind, hip-hop-inspired art exhibit to take over Miami Beach during Art Basel. “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” will feature eight vibrant and dynamic original art pieces created from Cheetos’ iconic orange dust, also known as Cheetle®, curated by renowned artist Lefty Out There.

Lefty Out There has built a loyal following through his bold and intricate style, entering him in collaborations with Nike, Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, and more.

“Creativity and expression have always been central to the hip-hop movement, which is why we are thrilled to team up with Cheetos, a brand that is all about celebrating self-expression in all its forms,” said James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells. “We’re also excited to have Lefty Out There on board for this special event and can’t wait to see his bold and dynamic style brought to life in an entirely new way.”

“Over the years, fans have used Cheetos as inspiration for so many different things – from fashion to beauty to culinary and more,” said Jessica Spaulding, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Now, we’re excited to see how Cheetle – the orange dust that our fans wear proudly on their fingertips – is brought to life at Art Basel through the incredibly talented Lefty Out There’s artwork.”

The exclusive one-day event will take place Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on the iconic SeaFair – a 220-foot, four-story megayacht docked at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. On the yacht, fans can view the full “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” exhibit and enjoy live DJ sets from Just Blaze, DJ Millie, DJ Stevo, C-Stylez and others.

After sunset, the SeaFair will take sail for an invite-only experience around Miami harbor with Cheetos-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and a live performance from Kassh Paige.