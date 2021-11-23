According to a report from the Daily News, Brooklyn rapper Sheff G was sentenced to two years behind bars for a gun charge he caught back in July after fleeing the scene of an accident.


It was revealed in a lawsuit filed by the woman whose car he’s hit that Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon. The sentence was handed down on October 20.

Sheff G is currently shaving down his sentence at the Robert N. Davoren Center at Rikers Island.

Screen Shot 2021 11 23 at 3.36.51 AM
