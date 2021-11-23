IMDb TV has announced the second season of UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. The season will premiere Friday, Dec. 17, exclusively on IMDv TV, Amazon’s free streaming services.

The new season will pick up after a quiet 12 months without prep sports. The six-part docuseries will take viewers with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they attempt to fulfill the dreams of their 2020 campaign to repeat as California state champions. Sierra Canyon will look to earn their third straight Southern California regional title with a squad of top Division-I prospects—Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Ramel Lloyd Jr., Bronny James, Ryan Grande, and Dylan Metoyer.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will return as executive producers with their Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand, UNINTERRUPTED. Also returning are executive producers Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron, co-executive producers Camille Maratchi and Josh Kahn, producer and co-director Matt Maxson, and Top Class director Tevin Tavares.

Advertisement

All six episodes of the new season will be available to stream for free beginning Friday, December 17. The entire first season of UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is currently available exclusively on IMDb TV.