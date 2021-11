As the age of cryptocurrency slowly dawns upon us, many entertainers and athletes are now accepting their salaries and advances in Bitcoin, the largest form of cryptocurrency known in the world. Just as Money Man was given his advance from his deal with EMPIRE Records and Aaron Rodgers agreed to receive a portion of his agreed salary in cryptocurrency, Odell Beckham Jr. has now agreed to accept his full 2021-2022 Los Angeles Rams salary in Bitcoin through a deal he sealed with CashApp.

It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021